iproute2 is a tool developed to unify network interface configuration, routing, and tunneling for Linux systems.

iproute2 provides the ip command for this purpose.

Usage

Listing available interfaces

Either ip link (shorthand) or ip link show (longhand) work for displaying the interface links:

user $ ip link 1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 2: eth0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 qdisc noop state DOWN qlen 1000 link/ether 00:22:68:13:da:7d brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff 3: wlan0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP qlen 1000 link/ether 00:1e:65:6b:ef:ca brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff

Showing IP addresses

Either ip addr (shorthand) or ip address show (longhand) work for displaying the interfaces with assigned IP addresses:

user $ ip address show 1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 2: eth0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 qdisc noop state DOWN qlen 1000 link/ether 00:22:68:13:da:7d brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff 3: wlan0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP qlen 1000 link/ether 00:1e:65:6b:ef:ca brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 192.0.2.10/24 brd 192.0.2.255 scope global wlan0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever

Activating interfaces

Interface links can be activated and deactivated (respectively) using the set subcommand:

root # ip link set eth0 down root # ip link set eth0 up

Configuring an IP address on an interface

Using the IPv4 protocol:

Adding an IP address to the eth0 interface:

root # ip addr add 192.0.2.11/24 dev eth0

Removing an IP address from the wlan0 interface:

root # ip addr del 192.0.2.10/24 dev wlan0

Using the IPv6 protocol:

Add IPv6 address to wlan0 interface

root # ip -6 addr add 2001:db8::10/64 dev wlan0

Remove IPv6 address from eth0 interface

root # ip -6 addr del 2001:db8::11/64 dev eth0

Adding a default route

Using the IPv4 protocol:

root # ip route add default via 192.0.2.1

Using IPv6 protocol:

root # ip -6 route add default via fe80::1

Showing the IP routing table

Showing the IPv4 routing table:

user $ ip route show default via 192.0.2.1 dev eth0 metric 2 127.0.0.0/8 via 127.0.0.1 dev lo 192.0.2.0/24 dev eth0 proto kernel scope link src 192.0.2.11

Showing the IPv6 routing table:

user $ ip -6 route show 2001:db8::10/64 dev wlan0 proto kernel metric 2003 mtu 1492 fe80::/64 dev wlan0 proto kernel metric 256 pref medium ff00::/8 dev wlan0 metric 256 default via fe80::1 dev wlan0 metric 2003 mtu 1492

The following table can be used as a reference point for substituting commands from the sys-apps/net-tools package for the equivalent sys-apps/iproute2 commands:

net-tools to iproute2 command equivalents net-tools iproute2 ifconfig (interface list) ip link ifconfig (ip configuration) ip addr ifconfig (interface stats) ip -s link route ip route arp ip neigh brctl addbr ip link add ... type bridge brctl addif ip link set master netstat ss netstat -M conntrack -L netstat -g ip maddr netstat -i ip -s link netstat -r ip route iptunnel ip tunnel ipmaddr ip maddr tunctl ip tuntap (since iproute-2.6.34) (none) for interface rename ip link set dev OLDNAME name NEWNAME brctl bridge (since iproute-3.5.0)

